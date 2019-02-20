|
|
|
HOWE Andrew Known as 'Howie'
14th February 2019. Late of Kendall. Loving son to Vicki and Alan. Much loved brother of Ash and Adam. Treasured grandson, nephew and cousin. A great mate of many. Buddy of his fur brother Benj.
Aged 29 years
The Relatives and Friends of Andrew are respectfully invited to attend a Graveside Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate his life to be held Friday 22nd February in Kendall General Cemetery, Albert Street, Kendall commencing at 3pm.
