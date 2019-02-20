Notices Resources More Obituaries for Andrew HOWE Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Andrew HOWE

Notice HOWE Andrew Known as 'Howie'



14th February 2019. Late of Kendall. Loving son to Vicki and Alan. Much loved brother of Ash and Adam. Treasured grandson, nephew and cousin. A great mate of many. Buddy of his fur brother Benj.



Aged 29 years



The Relatives and Friends of Andrew are respectfully invited to attend a Graveside Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate his life to be held Friday 22nd February in Kendall General Cemetery, Albert Street, Kendall commencing at 3pm.







Published in Camden Haven Courier on Feb. 20, 2019 + Read More Share





