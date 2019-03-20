|
HARE Allan Charles 'Charlie' Passed away peacefully on Saturday 16th March, 2019 at Wauchope Palliative Care Unit. Late of Lane Street, Laurieton. Dearly beloved Husband of Evelyn, Loving Father and Father in law of Connie and Wayne, Dennis and Lexie, Marcia and Bob, Jason and Glenda, Adored Charlie Pa and Great Pa to their Families. Aged 91 Years A Service of Thanksgiving for Charlie's Life will be held in the Herons Creek Chapel, Blackbutt Road, Herons Creek on Thursday 21st March, 2019 commencing at 10.00am. At the conclusion of this service a private cremation will take place.
Published in Camden Haven Courier on Mar. 20, 2019