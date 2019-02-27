Notices Resources More Obituaries for Hilton MORROW Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Hilton Earl MORROW

Notice MORROW Hilton Earl 23rd February 2019. Late of Laurieton. Dearly loved husband of Pat (dec). Devoted father and father-in-law to Wendy and Ken, Kerry and Bruce, Trish and David (dec). Much loved Pop to his seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.



Aged 88 years



The Relatives and Friends of Hilton are respectfully invited to attend a Graveside Service of Thanksgiving to be held Monday 4th March in the Laurieton General Cemetery, Ocean Drive, Laurieton commencing at 10am.







Published in Camden Haven Courier on Feb. 27, 2019





