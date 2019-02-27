Home
Hilton Earl MORROW

MORROW Hilton Earl 23rd February 2019. Late of Laurieton. Dearly loved husband of Pat (dec). Devoted father and father-in-law to Wendy and Ken, Kerry and Bruce, Trish and David (dec). Much loved Pop to his seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Aged 88 years

The Relatives and Friends of Hilton are respectfully invited to attend a Graveside Service of Thanksgiving to be held Monday 4th March in the Laurieton General Cemetery, Ocean Drive, Laurieton commencing at 10am.



Published in Camden Haven Courier on Feb. 27, 2019
