DAVIES Janice Maree 18th February 2019. Late of Dunbogan. Dearly loved wife of Dick. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Lynette, Michael, Janette and Brian, and Carolyn. Adored Grandmother and great grandmother to her grandchildren.
Aged 82 years
The Relatives and Friends of Janice are respectfully invited to attend a Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate her life to be held Wednesday (today) 27th February in St Andrews Uniting Church, Bold Street, Laurieton commencing at 10am.
Thence for private cremation.
Published in Camden Haven Courier on Feb. 27, 2019