GASH, Rose Adelaide Passed away peacefully on Friday 8th March, 2019 at Garden Lodge, Garden Village Port Macquarie. Late of Dunbogan and formerly Taree. Dearly beloved Wife of Frank (deceased) Loving Mother of Rosemary and Christine. Adored Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Great Great Grandmother to all their children. Aged 104 Years Relatives and Friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebrations of Rose's Life to be held in the Chapel of the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Monday 18th March, 2019 commencing at 11.30am.
Published in Camden Haven Courier on Mar. 13, 2019