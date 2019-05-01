|
SAYING FAREWELL TO A GREAT LADY WHALLEY Marjorie "Marj" 27.8.33 - 25.4.19 Formerly of Jacaranda Park, North Haven Marjorie sadly left us on 25 April 2019 at home. Marjorie was an amazing wife to Robert. A kind and comedic mother to her daughters, Debra, Karen, Catherine & Robyn. A beloved grandmother to Shane, David Kate & Andrew, Tod, Troy & Jennifer and a loving great grandmother to Jessie, Jake, Declan, Jai, Skylar, Emmett & Payten-Lee. Also a mother's love given to Brian, Jen, Carl, Joe & Wanda. MUM, the abyss you leave in passing from us, We will fill with memories of your laughter and good deeds. You are now safe in Jesus' arms. Former president of NHWBC a Memorial Service for Marjorie will be held at 11am Mon 13.5.19 at Club North Haven. Bowlers are invited to wear their uniforms to honour our Marj.
Published in Camden Haven Courier from May 1 to May 8, 2019