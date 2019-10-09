Home
Services
Mark G Hammond Funerals
67A Bold Street
Laurieton, New South Wales 2443
(02) 6559 5999
Resources
More Obituaries for Hetty MIDDEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hetty MIDDEN

Hetty MIDDEN Notice
MIDDEN Hetty



27th September 2019, Late of Laurieton. Much loved mother of Paul. Adoring grandmother to Matthew and great-grandmother to Harrison and Trixie, great friend to many in the Laurieton area.

Aged 84 years

The rite of a christian funeral for the repose of Hettys soul will be celebrated with a mass at St Peter The Fisherman Catholic Church, Ocean Drive Laurieton on Thursday 10th October 2019 commencing at 9:30am.

Thence for private cremation.



logo
Published in Camden Haven Courier on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hetty's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.