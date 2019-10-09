|
MIDDEN Hetty
27th September 2019, Late of Laurieton. Much loved mother of Paul. Adoring grandmother to Matthew and great-grandmother to Harrison and Trixie, great friend to many in the Laurieton area.
Aged 84 years
The rite of a christian funeral for the repose of Hettys soul will be celebrated with a mass at St Peter The Fisherman Catholic Church, Ocean Drive Laurieton on Thursday 10th October 2019 commencing at 9:30am.
Thence for private cremation.
Published in Camden Haven Courier on Oct. 9, 2019