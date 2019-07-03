|
MURPHY Patricia Mary 'TRISH'
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family,
29th June 2019. Late of North Haven.
Beloved mother, grandmother and dear friend to many.
Aged 87 years
The relatives and friends of Trish are respectfully invited to attend a service of thanksgiving to celebrate her life to be held at the North Haven Baptist Church, Ocean Drive North Haven on Monday 8th July 2019, commencing at 11am.
Thence for private cremation.
Published in Camden Haven Courier on July 3, 2019