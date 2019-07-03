Home
Robert Hunter LODGE

Robert Hunter LODGE Notice
LODGE Robert Hunter 'BOB'

Passed away peacefully 28th June 2019, following a courageous battle with cancer.

Adored husband of Karlene, loved father and father in law to Brett and Di, Sean and Corinne, Kristyn and Shane. Loved by all his grandchildren

Aged 78 years



The relatives and friends of Bob are respectfully invited to attend a service of thanksgiving to celebrate his life to be held at the St Andrews Uniting Church, Bold St Laurieton on Friday 5th July 2019 commencing at 1:30pm .

Thence for private cremation.



Published in Camden Haven Courier on July 3, 2019
